Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 892,873 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 162,446 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Applied Materials worth $114,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $152.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.54. The firm has a market cap of $137.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.69.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.