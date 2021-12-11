Callisto Network Hits Market Capitalization of $15.68 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $15.68 million and $32,101.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 22.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

