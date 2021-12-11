Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Million

Analysts expect that Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) will report sales of $3.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calyxt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.73 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Calyxt reported sales of $13.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full year sales of $27.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.04 million to $28.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.63 million, with estimates ranging from $2.87 million to $6.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calyxt.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 149.78% and a negative net margin of 93.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital began coverage on Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Calyxt in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Calyxt in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Calyxt by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Calyxt in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLXT opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.35. Calyxt has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $12.43.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

