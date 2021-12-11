Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) will report earnings of $2.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported earnings per share of $2.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will report full year earnings of $11.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.97 to $11.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $12.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

NYSE:CM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.65. 270,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,353. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,234,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,228,000 after purchasing an additional 317,112 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,990 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,859,000 after acquiring an additional 329,961 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,919,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,685,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

