Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $143.89

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$143.89 and traded as high as C$165.53. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$164.71, with a volume of 1,153,623 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNR. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$158.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$148.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$158.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$143.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.85.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8400005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total value of C$50,327,565.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,015,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,417,915,095.41. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,914,457 shares of company stock worth $298,015,517.

About Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

