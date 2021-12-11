Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,001 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Cango worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Cango by 339.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 270,016 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the second quarter valued at about $626,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cango by 12.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 927,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 105,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE CANG opened at $3.05 on Friday. Cango Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Cango

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

