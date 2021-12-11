CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.83

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.83 and traded as high as C$7.50. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$7.28, with a volume of 325,601 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBM. Raymond James decreased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CanWel Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.32.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43. The firm has a market cap of C$631.09 million and a P/E ratio of 5.39.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$595.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

