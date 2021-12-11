Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 2,006.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,145 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.06% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. FMR LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,813 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,523,000 after purchasing an additional 783,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447,433 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after purchasing an additional 376,767 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 881.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,715,000 after purchasing an additional 353,428 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $359,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,305,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,603 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $114.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.58. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.82.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

