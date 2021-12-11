Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $1.07 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Facebook by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Facebook by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 7,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total value of $28,718,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500,188 shares of company stock valued at $511,637,776. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $329.75 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $917.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.12.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

