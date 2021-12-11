Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $152.71 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $277.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.74 and a 200-day moving average of $172.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.