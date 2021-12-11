Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 3,662 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 126,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 388,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 235,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 20.7% during the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.76 billion, a PE ratio of -45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

