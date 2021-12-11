Capital Management Corp VA Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,960.03 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,877.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,716.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

