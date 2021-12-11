Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.45% of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPSR. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 329,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 118,818 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

NYSE CPSR opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.