Cardano Hits Market Cap of $44.35 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00002728 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $44.35 billion and approximately $1.63 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00171279 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00032299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003105 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00022879 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.19 or 0.00518528 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00060272 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,824,240,747 coins and its circulating supply is 33,429,023,346 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

