Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CADNF stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

