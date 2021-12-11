Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will report earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $8.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $9.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS.

CASY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.45.

Shares of CASY traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.52. The company had a trading volume of 389,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,272. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $172.58 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after buying an additional 145,379 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,900,000 after buying an additional 112,643 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,541,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,352,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

