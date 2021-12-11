Casper (CSPR) Tops One Day Volume of $58.04 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $387.29 million and $58.04 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00056783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.94 or 0.08239711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00081180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00057405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,756.14 or 1.00010542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,528,433,017 coins and its circulating supply is 2,811,492,886 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.