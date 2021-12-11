Castweet (CTT) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. Castweet has a market cap of $119,779.02 and $267.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0668 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SORA (XOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.75 or 0.00299834 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00093933 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

