Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stake Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $122.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $93.52 and a one year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total transaction of $19,980,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,168,770 shares of company stock valued at $409,988,178 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

