Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAAU) Stock Price Down 1%

Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAAU) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 25 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Catcha Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catcha Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.