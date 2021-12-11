Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $234.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.1% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 21.3% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 17,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 5,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $203.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $175.11 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

