CBDAO Hits Market Cap of $42,944.61 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 11th. CBDAO has a market cap of $42,944.61 and approximately $55,196.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CBDAO has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00040126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007005 BTC.

About CBDAO

CBDAO (BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

