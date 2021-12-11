C&C Group (LON:CCR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $243.94

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 243.94 ($3.23) and traded as low as GBX 227.40 ($3.02). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 230.20 ($3.05), with a volume of 443,273 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on C&C Group from GBX 297 ($3.94) to GBX 299 ($3.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded C&C Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.18) to GBX 280 ($3.71) in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. The stock has a market cap of £904.43 million and a P/E ratio of -14.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 241.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 243.94.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

