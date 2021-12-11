Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CE. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 16.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2,095.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after buying an additional 71,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,995,000 after buying an additional 61,561 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 203,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,722,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $160.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.98. Celanese has a 52 week low of $115.42 and a 52 week high of $174.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.