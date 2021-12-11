Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,781 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cellectis worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 222,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 59,738 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth approximately $15,994,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLLS opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90. Cellectis S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82). The company had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

