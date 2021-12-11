Celo Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $3.74 or 0.00007600 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $27.33 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00056279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.52 or 0.08148500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00080943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,221.43 or 1.00057006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002773 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,204,495 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

