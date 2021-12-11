CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.43

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $2.51. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 5,337,918 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Get CEMIG alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.