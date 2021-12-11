Centaur Trading Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Centaur has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $413,160.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centaur has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00040059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,498,625,000 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

