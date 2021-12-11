Centrality Price Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Centrality has a market cap of $288.74 million and $2.63 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

