Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Phillips 66 by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $72.52 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -320.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

