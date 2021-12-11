Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,644 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after buying an additional 3,816,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after buying an additional 632,214 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,075,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,721,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,589,000 after purchasing an additional 425,159 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,110,000 after purchasing an additional 362,868 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

Shares of DFS opened at $116.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

