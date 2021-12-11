CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.79

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as high as C$1.92. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 269,613 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CEU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.24.

The stock has a market cap of C$471.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.79.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,631,408.96. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,010,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,984.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

