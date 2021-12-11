CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.79

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as high as C$1.92. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 269,613 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CEU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.24.
The stock has a market cap of C$471.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.79.
In other news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,631,408.96. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,010,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,984.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CEU)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
