Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.44

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.44 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 19.75 ($0.26). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 19.78 ($0.26), with a volume of 56,290 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.80) price target on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.44. The company has a market capitalization of £136.33 million and a P/E ratio of -19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14.

In related news, insider Martin Andersson acquired 1,448,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £347,624.88 ($460,979.82).

About Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH)

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.