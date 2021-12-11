CHADS VC (CHADS) Reaches One Day Volume of $80.00

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $80.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00040117 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,471,195 coins and its circulating supply is 46,350,291 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

