Chainswap (ASAP) Market Capitalization Hits $2.09 Million

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Chainswap has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One Chainswap coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. Chainswap has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $15,492.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chainswap alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

Chainswap (CRYPTO:ASAP) is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,780,688 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.