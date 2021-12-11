Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for 5.1% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,540 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $610.89 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $585.45 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $690.65 and a 200-day moving average of $723.02. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $800.29.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

