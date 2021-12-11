ChartEx Trading Down 7.3% This Week (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $312,955.68 and approximately $6,855.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChartEx has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.76 or 0.08158452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00081901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,547.19 or 0.99746683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00056629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002774 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars.

