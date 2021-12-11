Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.27.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $110.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.16 and its 200-day moving average is $119.09. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,270,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

