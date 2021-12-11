CheesecakeSwap Token Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $317,793.35 and approximately $81.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00056821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.86 or 0.08206642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00082069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,682.28 or 1.00183559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00056860 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002786 BTC.

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

