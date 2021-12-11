Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,527 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $84,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 27.5% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 7,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $228.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

