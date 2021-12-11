Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $92.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $93.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.85.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

