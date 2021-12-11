Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $219.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $188.30 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

