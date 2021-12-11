Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 620 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 200.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FSV stock opened at $192.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $127.61 and a 52 week high of $202.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.96.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $849.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.60 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 25.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSV. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.