Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,904 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

SUSA opened at $105.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $79.95 and a 12 month high of $106.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.12.

