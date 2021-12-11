Chia Network (XCH) Hits Market Cap of $254.87 Million

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $254.87 million and $14.04 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for $100.72 or 0.00203857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00056293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.02 or 0.08171316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00081321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,278.48 or 0.99744284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,530,574 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

