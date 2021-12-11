Chonk (CHONK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $835.00

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Chonk coin can now be bought for about $37.97 or 0.00077048 BTC on exchanges. Chonk has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $835.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00040082 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

