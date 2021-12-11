ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 88.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806,695 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of ChromaDex worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 17,981 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at $741,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $300.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.73. ChromaDex Co. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Friday, October 8th.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

