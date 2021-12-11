Chromia (CHR) Reaches Market Cap of $338.26 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 11th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $338.26 million and $46.19 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chromia has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00040109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.