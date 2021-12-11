Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2,017.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $116.38 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $78.56 and a one year high of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

