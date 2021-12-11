Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $593.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce sales of $593.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $582.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $610.20 million. Cinemark posted sales of $98.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 504.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNK shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

NYSE:CNK opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 7.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

